Tougher gun laws could leave hundreds more dead in Texas shooting: Trump

President on Tuesday rejected the need for a debate on tougher laws regarding possession of arms and said more restrictions might have left hundreds more dead in the church

Trump - referring to a (Texas) resident who, with his own gun, confronted the attacker -- said if he didn't have the gun and had he not shot at the shooter, the number of victims could have been in the hundreds.

A total of 26 people were killed and some 20 wounded on Sunday during a service at a in after a man opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

"If he didn't have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead, so that's the way I feel about it," the President said here while replying to questions about gun control in the wake of the worst mass in history.

He said the city with the strongest gun laws was Chicago and that it was "a disaster", Efe news reported.

The President, who is on a state visit to South Korea, held a joint press conference alongside his counterpart Moon Jae-in, where he again defended his stance over arms.

Trump had said a day earlier in Tokyo that the occurred due to a mental health problem at the highest level and not because of arms.

The church suspect was identified as Devin Kelley, a 26-year-old former service member, who was expelled from the Air Force for misconduct and who committed suicide after being shot by a resident, Stephen Willeford.