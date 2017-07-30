A government that takes jobs away

It has been over two months since the last official growth data were made available. That print showed that gross value added at basic prices had consistently slowed from January-March 2016 to January-March 2017: From 8.7 per cent to 7.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent to 6.8 per cent and finally to 5.7 per cent. This column pointed out at the time that the economy had begun to revive prior to 2014, but a new slowdown has begun under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s watch — the ‘Modi Slowdown’, as it were. It is unfortunate that, in the two months since these numbers, ...