A new telecom policy that works

The government finally announced in July that a new telecom policy (NTP-2018) in consultation with stakeholders would be in place by March 2018. There’s been some jockeying for one-up statements thereafter, suggesting the risk of being sidetracked. The need for competent, supportive policies in the public interest must be focussed and driven, and not be allowed to fall prey to being hijacked by bluster, nor be diverted towards maximising government revenues, crony interests, or electioneering tub-thumping. A quick review of the sector and potential demand indicates ...