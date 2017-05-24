Aadhaar isn't progress - it's dystopian

Imagine your government required you to consent to ubiquitous stalking in order to participate in society -- to do things such as log into a WiFi hotspot, register a SIM card, get your pension, or even obtain a food ration of rice. Imagine your government was doing this in ways your Supreme Court had indicated were illegal. This isn’t some dystopian future, this is happening in India right now. The government of India is pushing relentlessly to roll out a national biometric identity database called Aadhaar, which it wants India’s billion-plus population to use for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?