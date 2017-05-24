Aadhaar isn't progress - it's dystopian

India should pause further roll out of Aadhaar until a law protecting individual security is passed

Imagine your government required you to consent to ubiquitous stalking in order to participate in society -- to do things such as log into a WiFi hotspot, register a SIM card, get your pension, or even obtain a food ration of rice. Imagine your government was doing this in ways your Supreme Court had indicated were illegal. This isn’t some dystopian future, this is happening in India right now. The government of India is pushing relentlessly to roll out a national biometric identity database called Aadhaar, which it wants India’s billion-plus population to use for ...

Mitchell Baker & Ankit Gadgil