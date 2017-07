The on Monday took up a discussion on the recent atrocities on minorities and Dalits and alleged mob lynchings by cow vigilantes. Biju Janata Dal leader Tathagata Satpathy said, “By this lynching movement...you will eventually kill ” He suggested each MP should take care of two pairs of bullocks, and tell farmers in his constituency how they should take their old cows and bullocks to homes of Bharatiya Janata Party workers. Satpathy said he was amused when he was told by the office staff of a politician that their boss was away for “lynching”, when the employee meant “ lunching ”.