Advice as stimulus

The decision to reconstitute the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the prime minister, which had been rendered defunct after the previous government demitted office in May 2014, is a welcome step. The move to bring back the EAC comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to announce an economic stimulus package. That the package did not materialise makes it apparent that the government has ignored several voices that called for a more lax fiscal policy. In that context, the formation of the EAC suggests that it could play a critical role in advising the prime minister on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?