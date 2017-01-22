Ajay Shah: RBI independence: The middle ground

The demonetisation drama has brought debates about Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) independence to the fore. There are two extreme views. Some argue that when the chips are down, the power of the Ministry of Finance must be unchallenged. Section 7 of the RBI Act reflects this view. Others argue in favour of extreme RBI independence. The truth lies in between: There is a case for regulatory independence in licensing and investigation, and monetary policy independence in the control of monetary policy instruments. In other areas, what is required is a sound board, where the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?