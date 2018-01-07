Bombay Mercantile Bank: Nobody would listen

Last fortnight, I pointed out the biggest farce in the real life application of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill: It would not apply to the only segment that needs “resolution” and “deposit insurance” — the cooperative banks. These banks, barring a few exceptions, are controlled by politicians, and forced to lend money to fraudulent projects and go belly up at the rate of one a month.

