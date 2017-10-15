Brief case: SC sets norms in cheque bounce trial

SC sets norms in cheque bounce trial The Supreme Court (SC) has eased the procedure of trial in dishonoured cheques in view of such cases clogging criminal courts. It noted that 20 per cent of the cases in the subordinate courts deal with bounced cheques. Therefore, it has laid down norms to speed up decisions and encourage compounding of offences under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. These directions were made in last week’s judgment in the case, Meters and Instruments vs Kanchan Mehta, which was an appeal from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ...