Budget 2018 needn't be populist

A view, currently shared by a large number of people, is that the Union government’s Budget for 2018-19 will be populist. The argument is that this will be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its current tenure.

Hence, it will make sense for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to dole out freebies and concessions in his final Budget in an attempt to woo voters Such assumptions are flawed, based as they are on an incomplete and outdated understanding of the factors that influence the making of the Budget. In fact, the dates of general elections in 2019 and the ...