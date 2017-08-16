Building runways to next growth phase

Passenger traffic at Indian airports has had a phenomenal run, growing over 10 per cent, and outpacing GDP growth over the last decade. Resurgent economic growth and a rapidly growing middle class has ensured that more Indians are traveling by air, more frequently, than ever before. Macro-economic indicators support the case for this to continue. Airlines have anticipated this and are ordering more planes. McKinsey studies indicate that footfalls at Indian airports will likely reach 600 million in the next 10 years (by 2026-27), up from 223 million ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?