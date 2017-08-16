Building runways to next growth phase

Passenger traffic at Indian airports has had a phenomenal run, growing over 10 per cent, and outpacing GDP growth over the last decade. Resurgent economic growth and a rapidly growing middle class has ensured that more Indians are traveling by air, more frequently, than ever before. Macro-economic indicators support the case for this to continue. Airlines have anticipated this and are ordering more planes. McKinsey studies indicate that footfalls at Indian airports will likely reach 600 million in the next 10 years (by 2026-27), up from 223 million ...