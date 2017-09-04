Consumer stocks and premium valuations

It has become very fashionable these days for every investor to talk about buying consumer franchises and holding them forever. This is understandable as the strategy has worked remarkably well over the past few years. There are numerous consumer stocks in India which have delivered outsized returns for their investors. Many of these stocks now trade at nosebleed valuations. Forty or 45 times earnings have become par for the course. Still no one wants to sell. It has been drilled into these investors that one should never sell a consumer franchise with a strong moat. A moat is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?