Data is more than just numbers

I have your dashboard open. Can you explain the reasons of the rejection chart to me?” Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan was curious. He was referring to a real-time dashboard that pulled and compiled data from each of the country’s 18,000 LPG distribution centres every day to drive faster and better execution of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched to provide LPG subsidies to women living below the poverty line. The dashboard compiled key metrics — how many new applications oil marketing companies had received under the ...