Demonetisation doubts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ended the suspense over the value of demonetised notes that were returned to it. Of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore worth demonetised high-denomination currency notes (Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) in circulation as on November 8, 2016, an estimated Rs 15.28 lakh crore have been deposited back with the RBI. This leaves only Rs 16,000 crore or a little over one per cent of the demonetised notes that have not surfaced so far. Three questions arise from this revelation and the associated numbers that the RBI made public in its annual report last week. One, ...