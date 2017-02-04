Dhirendra Swarup: Protecting the consumer

Implementing Financial Redress Agency would be an important step in reorienting regulation

The government is considering a proposal to set up an independent Financial Redress Agency (FRA). This agency would provide retail financial consumers with a one-stop forum for speedy and convenient settlement to complaints. In this article, I highlight the flaws in the current consumer protection regime and the features of FRA designed to overcome them. Consumer protection has two aspects — prevention and cure. Prevention requires regulators to obtain fair play by financial firms. Cure calls for effective complaint handling. The current regime is lacking on both these counts. ...

