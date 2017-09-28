Disinvestment blues

Even as the indirect tax collections from the goods and services tax (GST) dipped in August compared to the preceding month, latest reports suggest that the government is likely to face pressure even on the direct tax revenues this year. Though direct tax revenue, net of refunds, grew by around 15 per cent in the first half of the fiscal year, growth in advance tax collections has slowed to 11 per cent in the same period, down from 14 per cent a year ago. This is obviously due to the economic growth deceleration, the uncertainty due to the GST and the continuing twin-deficit problem. The ...