Divorcing triple talaq

In a historic decision, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has struck down the practice of “talaq-e-biddat” (commonly referred to as triple talaq) — an egregious practice that many Muslim men in India employ to divorce their wives instantaneously and without their consent, merely by uttering the word talaq thrice. This arbitrary practice was being opposed by women’s rights activists, who saw it in the context of poor gender equity in Indian society. An IndiaSpend data analysis of Census 2011 shows that for every divorced Muslim man in India, there are four ...