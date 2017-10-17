Diwali ban: The real issue is elsewhere

As Diwali approaches, attention is once again focused on New Delhi’s air quality and the factors that have been contributing to its horrible state during this season. The Supreme Court’s ruling banning firecrackers is one more manifestation of the pressure on the system to do something – anything – to address the problem. From a policy perspective, though, it is necessary to keep the larger picture in mind. While New Delhi’s problems may be newsworthy, the fact is that a major contributor to the problem, crop residue burning, has an impact not just in Delhi ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?