Don't kill net neutrality

Last Wednesday saw an online protest in America, “Internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality”, coordinated by online activists, start-ups and many large companies, including giants like Facebook, Google and Twitter. The issue was the reopening of the net neutrality debate under the Trump administration. The Federal Communications Commission, under its newly-appointed chairman, Ajit Pai, is looking to overturn its own ruling in 2015 that the internet is a public utility. More than 80,000 websites displayed banners and messages in support of net neutrality and over ...