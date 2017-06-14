Economy, interest rates and jobs

Have conditions in the real economy altered dramatically in the last two months?

Have conditions in the real economy altered dramatically in the last two months?

After last week’s monetary policy statement, several analysts have commented on the revisions in inflation expectations of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) between April and June: From 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2017-18 then to 2 to 3.5 per cent now; the corresponding numbers for the second half are 5 and 3.5 to 4.5. (Lest we forget, the inflation target is 4 per cent +/- 2 per cent). The chief economic advisor (CEA) has been quoted as saying that “inflation forecast errors by the RBI have been large and systematically one-sided in overstating (future) ...

A V Rajwade