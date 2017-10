State Bank of India has decided to offer a generous gift to its bachelor employees: a “marriage allowance” and leave for seven days. It’s debatable, however, whether the “bachelors” would be enthused to tie the knot, as the allowance ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 at the senior level.

The gift comes with a caveat — the circular issued by the country’s largest bank says the allowance will only be for “first-time marriages and once in the entire career”.