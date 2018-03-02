Fixing the problem: Banking is one sector still facing a sense of crisis

Economic growth is back above 7 per cent, and one could speculate whether a window of opportunity for reform has just closed. Though the Narendra Modi government started out promising double-digit growth, it will be relieved that, after four rocky quarters, the magic number ‘7’ defines growth once again.

Yet these troublesome quarters have seen more substantive ground-level reform than previous years when it was relatively smooth sailing for the government. We have implementation of the new bankruptcy code, introduction of the goods and services tax, large-scale recapitalisation ...