Govt must keep GST transition steady and predictable

It has been just over a week since the new goods and services tax (GST) regime was introduced. It has already shown its potential as a transformative policy. There has been some disruption, but whether this will swiftly decline or only increase depends upon the government’s problem-solving agility. One major test will come when the digital backbone, the GST Network, is called on to deal with a large number of simultaneous submissions — but that is still some time in the future. The GST’s advantages are already becoming apparent. For one, several reports ...