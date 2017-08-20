Home loans loot: Whose side is RBI on?

A few days ago all newspapers carried a story headlined “RBI not satisfied with MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate), asks banks to lower rates further”. Many were probably impressed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was trying to give a fair deal to consumers. Those with loans may have looked forward to reduced equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Well, the facts on the ground are quite odious and this is proved by the fact that headlines like this are frequent. Banks run a business that is essentially ‘heads I win, tails you lose’. As mentioned in my ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?