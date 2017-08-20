Is the Infosys board wrong in blaming Murthy?

Reconstitute the nomination and remuneration committee Shailesh Haribhakti If I were to trace the genesis of this problem, the two factors that pop out are loss of trust and ego! Massive efforts were made to assure all parties involved that the focus of the company is right and that the sensitivity to governance issue is high! Alas, to no avail! In a very insightful resignation letter, clear reasons were adduced by Sikka. Even the board of Infosys came out solidly and unequivocally in his favour. This, after fully respecting the stature of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?