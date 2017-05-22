Where are the 10 million jobs the govt promised?

Job losses have led to people quitting the labour markets itself

A common thread running through most current assessments of the government completing three of its five years in office is that it has failed to create the jobs that it promised. Apparently, the government had promised 10 million jobs per annum. That was perhaps, a tall order. The unemployed in the country is of the order of 30 million. Assuming current labour participation rates, the labour force increases by about 3 million per annum. Fresh jobs need to be created for at least these new entrants into the labour force. Besides, additional jobs need to be created for people who ...

Mahesh Vyas