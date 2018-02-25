Lessons from starvation deaths: Aadhaar cannot curb 'quantity' fraud

There have been repeated comparisons between Aadhaar and the Social Security Number (SSN) in the United States. Such attempts don’t just compare the ideas of identity but also distinguish between the origin of the dissenting voices against Aadhaar and SSN.

It has been argued by some that the opponents of SSN were informed by right-wing ideology, while those opposing Aadhaar are being led by a small group of Left-leaning activists. First, there is a big difference between SSN and Aadhaar. Till 1961, just like Aadhaar, the Internal Revenue Service used SSN to identify taxpayers, ...