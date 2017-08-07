Letters: Welcome appointment

This refers to the report “ named vice-chairman of NITI Aayog” (August 6). The Centre’s decision to fill the vacancy caused by the exit of Arvind Panagariya with a professional economist, who has roots in India and who is unlikely to take over the top position in with a resignation letter in his pocket or an obligation to return after expiry of leave, will be welcomed by all.



Now, one more thing the government can do to make a professional and functional body that is “superior” to the earlier dispensation (Planning Commission) which it displaced is to allow the present team comprising stalwarts such as Bibek Debroy, V K Saraswat and Vinod Paul some breathing time to settle down and evolve an institutional strategy which will help the organisation stand on its own. To make this possible, the government’s support will be needed in making the organisation financially independent and also in terms of legislation, where necessary.

Mumbai

