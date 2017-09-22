Make haste slowly

Spend even 10 minutes discussing the problems of filing online forms under the new GST regime with a business accountant and you will get an earful: Routine address amendments for different branches of a company are an ordeal and the application programming interface is not ready. Talk to small firms and they are either turning away business while they struggle with the goods and services tax (GST) or are at their wits end seeking advice. Chartered accountants are in such high demand that they likely command a premium higher than IITians on the marriage market. Exporters waiting for tax ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?