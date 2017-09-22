Make haste slowly

Spend even 10 minutes discussing the problems of filing online forms under the new GST regime with a business accountant and you will get an earful: Routine address amendments for different branches of a company are an ordeal and the application programming interface is not ready. Talk to small firms and they are either turning away business while they struggle with the goods and services tax (GST) or are at their wits end seeking advice. Chartered accountants are in such high demand that they likely command a premium higher than IITians on the marriage market. Exporters waiting for tax ...