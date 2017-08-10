Mr Nilekani's warning

Nandan Nilekani, the founding chairman of the Unique Identity Development Authority of India (UIDAI), has once again raised concerns about the security of the data collected in the Aadhaar database. While underlining that the Aadhaar system had not yet been hacked, Mr Nilekani said security would be a big concern in the future. The Infosys co-founder was speaking against the backdrop of the UIDAI lodging a complaint against an IIT-Kharagpur engineer and his start-up for developing an app and illegally accessing the Aadhaar database. One of the key reasons why many academics and civil ...