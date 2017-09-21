Public sector chiefs deserve better

The petroleum ministry’s reported proposal to appoint Shashi Shanker as chairman and managing director of ONGC with just a year’s validity is extraordinary. It is a classic example of all that is wrong with senior-level appointments in public sector companies. According to a report in The Indian Express, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for Shanker’s appointment initially for a year, during which his ministry will conduct quarterly appraisal of his performance before seeking a fresh mandate ...