RBI's inconsistent view

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the policy rate unchanged was not a surprise. However, the interpretation of the grounds underlying the decision has led to disagreement, even controversy. There are two issues here. The first is the analytical credibility of the MPC’s approach. The second is public dissonance in the views of the finance ministry and the RBI. The policy rate is on hold since December 2016. In December, the MPC cited volatility in crude oil prices, financial market turbulence, rising food ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?