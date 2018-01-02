Reversing crude oil cycle is bad for India

Ongoing protests in Iran have led to a hardening of crude prices to levels last seen in mid-2015. Threats of supply disruption caused by political trouble may add to upside pressures due to supply cuts agreed upon by other Opec members and Russia.

This comes at a time when demand for oil is likely to rise due to growth recovery in the First World. The benchmark Brent contract is trending at $67-plus/barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is at $60-plus. That’s about $12/barrel more than a year ago. If prices stay at these levels or spike higher, it could put pressure on ...