Scrutiny gap in state Budget proceedings

Legislatures in India are mandated to scrutinise Budget that affects every citizen. While the focus has been on poor performance of Parliament in the recently concluded Budget session, it is equally important to take a look at state legislatures and their budgetary process.

Both the Union government and states generate revenue through their respective taxation powers. States also receive grants from the Centre for implementation of central schemes, apart from devolved central taxes. They are responsible for expenditure on subjects such as health, education, law and order among several ...