SPML Infra's inflection point

If the company clears the stringent S4A, this could be its virtual reincarnation

If the company clears the stringent S4A, this could be its virtual reincarnation

A remarkable contrarian play is the country’s infrastructure sector. This is why I am sticking my neck out. In the past, whenever infrastructure companies worked for the government, there was always the possibility of a disputed delivery (‘I asked for this, you gave me that’). Each time this transpired, the vendor and customer locked into arbitration for years (often resolution-less). The result: No remuneration for much of the expenses incurred, a need to stay in business by addressing new contracts, the possibility of additional arbitration and ...

Mudar Patherya