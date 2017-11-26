Stocks to buy this Christmas

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been sweating with the calculator to find my Christmas gift. I won’t say all the companies I have listed are bargains (some are not) but they still need to be salaamed for their second quarter performance. Jindal Saw: On the face of it, no significant change in status quo.

It reported a standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 270 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. Assuming it maintains this run rate across subsequent quarters, it should report an Ebitda in excess of Rs ...