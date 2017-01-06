TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Shekhar Gupta: Strong arm, over the cricket
Business Standard

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The wrong Lego set

One imported economist is NITI Aayog head, another CEA, and a third will soon be RBI deputy governor

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan Soon after the new chief economic advisor (CEA) was appointed in 2014, a senior finance ministry bureaucrat told me that when Narendra Modi saw the file he asked two questions. One, why did the same names keep cropping up over the years? Two, are there no economists in India?  In the end, Modi imported two economists. One is now the head of NITI Aayog and the other is the CEA. A third will soon join the Reserve Bank of India as deputy governor. Everyone assumes they will play a positive role merely because they have a foreign degree. Had Modi been a reading type like ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The wrong Lego set

One imported economist is NITI Aayog head, another CEA, and a third will soon be RBI deputy governor

One imported economist is NITI Aayog head, another CEA, and a third will soon be RBI deputy governor Soon after the new chief economic advisor (CEA) was appointed in 2014, a senior finance ministry bureaucrat told me that when Narendra Modi saw the file he asked two questions. One, why did the same names keep cropping up over the years? Two, are there no economists in India?  In the end, Modi imported two economists. One is now the head of NITI Aayog and the other is the CEA. A third will soon join the Reserve Bank of India as deputy governor. Everyone assumes they will play a positive role merely because they have a foreign degree. Had Modi been a reading type like ... image
Business Standard
177 22

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The wrong Lego set

One imported economist is NITI Aayog head, another CEA, and a third will soon be RBI deputy governor

Soon after the new chief economic advisor (CEA) was appointed in 2014, a senior finance ministry bureaucrat told me that when Narendra Modi saw the file he asked two questions. One, why did the same names keep cropping up over the years? Two, are there no economists in India?  In the end, Modi imported two economists. One is now the head of NITI Aayog and the other is the CEA. A third will soon join the Reserve Bank of India as deputy governor. Everyone assumes they will play a positive role merely because they have a foreign degree. Had Modi been a reading type like ...

image
Business Standard
177 22