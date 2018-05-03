The Huawei pointer

Huawei has an awe-inspiring record of the drive, perseverance, fortuitous circumstances, good strategy, execution, and success. A Chinese communications company founded in 1987 in Shenzhen by a former army engineer, Ren Zhengfei, Huawei is now a legend. By 2012, it overtook industry leader Ericsson in global revenues.

In 2017, its revenues were over $90 billion, two-thirds from outside China. It also has a significant and growing presence in India. How did they do it? Part of Huawei’s mystique stems from its outstanding founder and its driven work culture. This may be unique and ...