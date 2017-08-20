The puzzle over the 10 per cent drop

The Narendra Modi government has reasons to compliment itself on the way it has succeeded in bringing more people under the direct tax net. The indirect tax net is also getting wider because of a rise in the number of entities getting registered under the goods and services tax (GST). But the full impact of the GST initiative on widening the tax net will become clearer perhaps by the end of this year. For the present, however, the latest numbers released by the finance ministry are ample testimony to how more direct taxes are being paid and more people are filing tax ...