Delegates at the ongoing annual climate summit in Bonn will hopefully heed the warning by a United Nations agency that the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide (CO2) content has already reached an ominous level at which only meaningful and result-oriented climate action can avert a catastrophe. The latest Greenhouse Bulletin issued by the World Meteorological Organization just prior to the Bonn meet reveals that the CO2 accumulation has swelled in 2016 to the highest-ever 403.3 parts per million. This is 45 per cent above pre-industrial era levels and is growing at a rate 50 per cent faster ...