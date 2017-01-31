Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: Shah Rukh Khan's India

Why religious identities of artistes should not become rallying point for debate around cinema

In the late eighties Shah Rukh Khan, a boy from a modest Delhi family, tried his hand at theatre, TV and then films. He was noticed in Deewana (1992) and Baazigar (1993). But he really burst onto the national consciousness with Yash Chopra’s Darr (1993). Khan has gone on to become one of India’s biggest superstars after Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. His fans span the developed world in the US, Germany, the UK and Poland, to countries in South America, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. Over the last 20 years his films have brought in an average of 50-60 per cent of the revenues ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar