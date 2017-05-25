Why we fail at execution

We had a long way to go in achieving the goals of making India free of open defecation

We had a long way to go in achieving the goals of making India free of open defecation

Earlier this week, I was at a workshop on sanitation, involving representatives from the government, business and the social sector. Working in isolation hadn’t delivered results. The idea was to co-create a new platform that would help bring out the best from each of the key stakeholders in a mutually reinforcing manner. At the start though, the common refrain from the participants was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call had done a lot to raise awareness around the issue of sanitation, but on the ground, the reality was stark: We had a long way to go in achieving ...

Indrajit Gupta