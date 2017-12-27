Winds of change, waves of progress

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old one, but on building the new.” These words of Socrates find relevance in the present moment when India Inc.

is gearing up to adopt, adhere and put to practise the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, once it receives the assent of the President of the country. Of all the stakeholders impacted by the December 19 decision of the Parliament, it is the corporate and the professionals connected to them that will claim the strongest connection. The 28-page document made quite some waves within moments of ...