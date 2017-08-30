Consumer Protection: Bank liable for online frauds

Thomas Ninad had a salary savings account with Axis Bank. Even though he was using the account regularly, he was was not getting any email alerts as the bank had made a mistake while entering his identity. Ninad had corresponded with the bank to correct his email address. On January 1, 2013 he received an email from the bank seeking various details. He furnished the information sought. After that, Ninad found that Rs 14 lakh was withdrawn from his account through 22 internet transfers on January 8 and January 9, 2013, in just two days. The transfer were made to 12 different accounts, of ...