Want to invest in MFs? Compare costs of online direct investment portals

After receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to become a registered investment advisor, Paytm will soon launch a new wealth management app, Paytm Money, which will allow investors to invest in mutual fund products of all categories. The app will offer mutual funds from the top 12 largest asset management companies (AMCs).

Paytm Money will only sell direct mutual funds, with no charges up to a certain limit. “We are trying to make wealth management more accessible to the masses. Till a certain investment limit, Paytm Money will be free of ...