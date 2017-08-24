Reader's corner: General Insurance

If my car gets submerged due to waterlogging, what are the damages that auto insurance generally covers? If your car is submerged, you should not start the vehicle immediately. Call an expert repairer and insurer for advice and towing assistance. The vehicle should be cleaned thoroughly immediately after an initial survey by the insurer to eliminate further aggravation of loss. Cleaning of effected parts, electronic and mechatronic parts, which are not serviceable because of inundation, will be covered by the insurance. If the policy is opted with engine protection under ...