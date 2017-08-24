Reader's corner: General Insurance

If my car gets submerged due to waterlogging, what are the damages that auto insurance generally covers? If your car is submerged, you should not start the vehicle immediately. Call an expert repairer and insurer for advice and towing assistance. The vehicle should be cleaned thoroughly immediately after an initial survey by the insurer to eliminate further aggravation of loss. Cleaning of effected parts, electronic and mechatronic parts, which are not serviceable because of inundation, will be covered by the insurance. If the policy is opted with engine protection under ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?