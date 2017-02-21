41% voting in BMC polls till 3:30 pm, 1.1 mn names missing from list

Real fight is between Shiv Sena and BJP, who parted ways after ruling BMC for over 20 years

Bollywood actor was just one of the more than 1.1 million voters who had to leave the polling booth without casting their votes, as their names were missing from the voters' list.



Shekhar Sinha, who works with a financial firm, got into an argument with the staff at the booth in Pali Hill, Bandra after he found his name missing. After police intervened, Sinha was pacified, but had to leave the without exercising his franchise.



Haresh Verma, a college student in Mankhurd, north-east Mumbai, a first-time voter, had to come back disappointed for the same reason as Sinha and Dhawan.



The three squarely blamed the authorities, saying their names were missing despite completing the verification in the revised list.



Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, after casting his vote, said, “The release of the voters's list got delayed and there was also a change in polling booths. All this may have an impact on the elections.”



Voting for 227 municipal wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in which 2,275 candidates are in the fray, began at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress, Nationalist Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the key parties contesting the elections.



However, the contest is really between and BJP, who after ruling the BMC for over two decades, parted ways after Sena president announced his party's decision to go solo on January 26. Stakes are high for chief minister and Thackeray, with both engaging in shrill campaigns.



Today's polling will decide which party will control India's richest civic body with an annual budget of Rs 37,000 crore and deposits of Rs over 40,000 crore. Voting is also being held in nine other municipal corporations and 10 zilla parishads.



Despite high pitch campaign run especially by and and the appeal made by the state Election Commission, voter turnout was quite low. Till 3:30 pm, the city recorded 41.32 per cent voting. Polling closes at 5:30 pm. During the 2012 civic polls, Mumbai had reported 44.7 per cent voting.



president was seen at the booth, along with his grand-daughter Revati and son-in-law Sadanand Sule. chief and chief voted along with their respective families. MP and party spokesperson Shaina NC, Sena leader and former Chief Minister were among the few who came early to cast their votes.



"Let's see if work wins or money," said Former union minister said, "Mumbai deserves better after 20 years of Shiv Sena- misrule. Remember Rs 4,000 crore spent annually on roads with no relief from potholes."



Actors Anushka Sharma, Rekha, Shreyas Talpade, Prem Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Manyata Dutt; filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Gulzar, Subhash Ghai and Kunal Kapoor were among the film celebrities to vote in Mumbai.



Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and former cricketer also exercised their franchise.



"Instead of complaining, come here and vote and bring in the change," said Tendulkar. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Started my morning by casting my vote. It is our duty towards our country and its progress. Please go out and vote." Actress said, "We want good work for Mumbai."



"Demonetisation has nothing to do with these polls and we need to move on," asserted Deepak Parekh, Chairman HDFC, after casting his vote.



Meanwhile, the otherwise buzzing commercial areas of Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi, Opera House, Mohamad Ali Road, Worli, Upper Worli wore a deserted look as most of the establishments had downed their shutters.

Sanjay Jog