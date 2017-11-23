AAP demands EC probe in EVM tampering during UP civic polls

Raising the issue of EVM snags in the civic polls, the (AAP) on Thursday demanded a "comprehensive probe" by the Commission.

"There have been many technical glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the civic polls held in Meerut and Kanpur on Wednesday. There is one common thread everywhere when it comes to complaints against the malfunctioning of the machines... the vote always goes to 'lotus' (BJP's symbol)," leader Atishi Marlena told the media here.

"It doesn't ever go to 'hand', 'broom' or 'elephant' (symbols of Congress, and BSP). We demand from the Commission, and not the state bodies, a comprehensive probe into the matter which is being treated like an isolated incident," she said.

Marlena noted the in had earlier demanded that the civic polls be conducted using ballot papers and not EVMs.

Secretary Pankaj Gupta added that the Commission should compel the state commissions to take action against the glitches in the voting machines.

"There have been repeated reports about such incidents and thus our suspicion is just. The EC should take the required action so that our faith in its integrity prevails," he said.