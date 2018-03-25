Modi app leaks data? More privacy scare after Cambridge Analytica, Aadhaar

After the data leak scandal involving Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, and the many reports of data of Indian being at a risk of compromise, the seems to be in the eye of a storm, and a new flashpoint in the war between the and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app was leaking data to US companies. In a post on Twitter, Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister was allowing ‘American companies’ to take away the data of users who signed up for his application. “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies,” tweeted. To this, the countered the charge by saying that Gandhi and his party had zero knowledge of technology. The development comes close on the heels of the scandal causing a political slugfest between the and Both the parties accused each other of having links with the data company under the scanner for stealing data from Facebook and influencing elections. alleged that was involved in Rahul Gandhi's social media campaigns, especially in last year's Gujarat Assembly election. on its part claimed that availed of the company's services in various state Assembly elections -- Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Delhi -- besides for its 'Mission 272 plus' in the 2014 general elections. Apart from these, the two parties also crossed swords several times over the data security. In January, when the nodal agency implementing the project, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) filed an FIR against the The Tribune and its reporter Rachna Khaira for an article reportedly exposing the ease with which anybody would steal Aadhaar-related data, had accused the NDA government of destroying the programme and called the FIR "unfortunate". Here are the top developments in the latest data breach row allegedly involving the Narendra Modi app: 1. Rahul claims Modi's app steals data: Rahul took a jibe at PM Modi on Twitter on Sunday, alleging that his was leaking data to US companies.

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies. Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

2. counters Rahul's claim: said that and his party had no knowledge about technology. Here is what said in the tweet.

truly shows why he and his party have zero knowledge of technology. All they can do is scare the masses about technology while they continue to steal data using his ‘Brahmastra’ of — (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018

3. Union Minister K J Alphons responds: In an apparent response to Rahul Gandhi, Alphons said “I filled up to 10 pages for a US visa form. In an apparent response to Rahul Gandhi, Alphons said “I filled up to 10 pages for a US visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and being naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion of privacy.”

4. ' sending user info to US company': French researcher Elliot Alderson has alleged that information of those who have downloaded the app was being provided to third party US company Clever Tap without users’ consent.

In a series of tweet, Anderson had claimed that user's device information, as well as personal data, was sent to a third-party domain called in.wzrkt.com. when a person creates profile in the app.

5. Latest row after govt issued notice to Cambridge Analytica: The government on Friday issued a notice to UK-based Cambridge Analytica, asking it to give a list of clients and the source of data it had collected.

The IT Ministry has asked the firm to respond by March 31 on six questions, including how the company had collected user data, whether consent was taken from the individuals, and how the data was used.

6. behind Rahul Gandhi's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe, claimed BJP: Stepped up its attack on and the Congress, had said that Cambridge Analytica's "footprints" were visible in the Opposition party's campaign in Gujarat. Further, the suggested that had a role in the chief's use of the term "Gabbar Singh Tax".

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also suggested that the firm had a role in Gandhi's social media campaign and the Congress' "poisonous" electioneering in Gujarat.

7. Take action instead of holding press conferences, tells BJP: Senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi adviced the that instead of holding press conferences, the ruling party should take action over its allegation that the Opposition party is indulging in data theft to influence elections in India.

Alleging that the has dished out fake news for long, Singhvi said that the spread of false information has been its forte.

" is the party in power. Rather than holding press conferences, why doesn't it take action?" he said about Union Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's charge that the Opposition party was using data manipulation and theft to woo voters.

8. called Ravi Shankar Prasad 'lie minister': Equating Ravi Shankar Prasad to Hitler's Goebbels, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "now a new fake agenda" is being used to stop the proceedings in Parliament. Surjewala added that instead of law minister, Prasad should be called a "lie minister".

"One who stole data (Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg) is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friend. Still they are shouting so much. Modiji and Prasad must reply to a few questions," he added.

9. The battle over Aadhaar: has been another flashpoint between the two parties in their battle over data theft and privacy. has time and again accused the NDA government of destroying the programme. In January, had condemned action against the reporter for an article which reportedly exposed the ease with which anybody can steal Aadhaar-related data.

"Instead of helping the poor, it has become a tool of spying and surveillance," spokesperson Shobha Oza had said.

In reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's address on February 7, prime minister Modi had attacked the party over it's questions on the implementation of Aadhaar, saying that was crying foul because we made scheme better.

“I remember clearly, when we won elections, you (the Congress) said Modi will finish because it is our scheme… (But) When Modi furthered it more scientifically and found new ways to implement it, now after it has been implemented and started benefiting the poor, you question its implementation,” the Prime Minister had said.