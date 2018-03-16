JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Modi may rule till 2029! How long will other powerful world leaders last?
Business Standard

TDP says BJP means 'Break Janata Promise', quits NDA; top 10 developments

Congress will support the no-confidence motion moved against the Centre by Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and the Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and moved a no-confidence motion against the government

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday formally decided to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting the denial of a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. Further, the TDP moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over what it sees as injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh. The decision to pull out of the NDA was taken after Chandrababu Naidu's teleconference with TDP members. TDP's politburo unanimously took the decision to exit the alliance. The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party also issued the notice to move a no-trust motion on Friday. TDP's pullout comes on a day when its rival in the state, the Y S Jagnamohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress), moved a motion of no-confidence against the council of ministers in the Lok Sabha. On March 8, after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the TDP's Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit the Cabinet. Raju had held the Union civil aviation ministry while Chowdary was the Minister of State for Science and Technology. With the decision made, the TDP will write to BJP President Amit Shah and the other constituents of the NDA, informing them of its decision and the reasons for it, a TDP communique added. The decision comes against the backdrop of the Centre not only refusing to grant a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh, but Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley going on to categorically rule out any such possibility. Here are the top 10 developments in the TDP's exit from the NDA: 1) In unanimous decision, TDP walks out of NDA: Andhra Pradesh's TDP on Friday pulled out of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, a party leader said. TDP Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary told news agencies: "Yes, our party (TDP) has pulled out of the alliance with the NDA." The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision to walk out of the alliance during a teleconference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday morning. While the party politburo meeting to decide about snapping ties with the NDA was planned for Friday evening, the formality was completed during the daily teleconference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning. ALSO READ: TDP pulling out of Modi govt harks back to permafrost problem of coalitions 2) TDP moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt: The TDP on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over what it sees as injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh over the special-status category demand. Naidu directed TDP MP Thota Narasimham to submit a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat in this regard, informed sources said. "This House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers," Narsimhan later said in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary Snehlata Shrivastava. He also wrote: "Under Rule 198 (B) of Chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on today dated March 16." "I request you to include the motion in the revised list of Business for March 16," Narsimhan added. ALSO READ: 'TDP's exit signals opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra' As news broke of the party's exit, TDP MP Thota Narsimhan told news agencies: "Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament)...."

3) YSR Congress moves no-confidence motion: Party With political parties in Andhra Pradesh jockeying to position themselves as the sole promoters of the state's interest, particularly in the attempt to secure special-category status for the state, TDP's rival YSR Congress Party has moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government. The no-confidence motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. The YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. It has appealed to other Opposition parties to support the motion. ALSO READ: TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament The YSR Congress Party has requested that the motion be part of the listed business of the House for March 16. 4) Congress to support no-confidence motions: Opposition party Congress will support the no-confidence motion moved against the Centre by the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy told news agencies today. 5) 'BJP stands for 'Break Janata Promise': After exiting the NDA, TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, and Ravindra Babu said that BJP stood for "break janta promise", news agencies said. The party leaders were addressing the media in the national capital. 6) 'TDP's exit an opportunity for BJP': The BJP on Friday said the exit of TDP from the NDA was "inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre" and asserted that the latter's exit is "a timely opportunity" for the saffron party to grow in Andhra Pradesh. "TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said in a tweet. "People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that the Telugu Desam Party is resorting to lies to cover up its inept and inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," Rao said. ALSO READ: TDP ready to back no-confidence motion against Modi government 7) BJP's M A Naqvi says will see 'which party chooses to go which way': Reacting to the NDA-TDP break-up, BJP leader and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the party would see what transpires in the Parliament and which side the various parties take. 8) Mamata Banerjee hails TDP move: All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. Banerjee said that "the current situation" warranted such an action "to save the country from disaster". ALSO READ: Special package for Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu's game plan a repeat of 2004 Further, she appealed "to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability". 9) 'BJP cheated Andhra': A common theme during the tussle between the TDP and the Centre has been that the latter has gone back on its word and cheated the people of the state. As news broke of the snapping of ties, Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar told news agencies: "BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion (in the Parliament)." At the time of the resignation of TDP party members from the Modi-led Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh took to Twitter and said that the party and the people of the state had "waited enough". He had added, "We've believed in false promises enough." In what had amounted to an indirect warning to the BJP back then, last month, Chandrababu Naidu had said that people would take "harsh decisions" if they felt "cheated". 10) Chandrababu Naidu says BJP 'instigating people' against him and TDP: In an all-out attack on Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu accused them of "instigating other people" against him and his party, the TDP. The outburst by Naidu capped a day of strong comments by him targeting the BJP and the Prime Minister for allegedly being behind the corruption charges levelled by Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan against him and his son. ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits 'power-drunk' Modi govt: Top 10 developments "Since it could not do anything to us on its own, the BJP is instigating others and try to interfere in Andhra politics like it did in Tamil Nadu. Should I get scared like a coward if Narendra Modi or NDA government instigate others against us?" Naidu said at a public meeting.

First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements