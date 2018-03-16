-
N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday formally decided to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting the denial of a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. Further, the TDP moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over what it sees as injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh. The decision to pull out of the NDA was taken after Chandrababu Naidu's teleconference with TDP members. TDP's politburo unanimously took the decision to exit the alliance. The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party also issued the notice to move a no-trust motion on Friday. TDP's pullout comes on a day when its rival in the state, the Y S Jagnamohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress), moved a motion of no-confidence against the council of ministers in the Lok Sabha. On March 8, after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the TDP's Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit the Cabinet. Raju had held the Union civil aviation ministry while Chowdary was the Minister of State for Science and Technology. With the decision made, the TDP will write to BJP President Amit Shah and the other constituents of the NDA, informing them of its decision and the reasons for it, a TDP communique added. The decision comes against the backdrop of the Centre not only refusing to grant a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh, but Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley going on to categorically rule out any such possibility. Here are the top 10 developments in the TDP's exit from the NDA: 1) In unanimous decision, TDP walks out of NDA: Andhra Pradesh's TDP on Friday pulled out of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, a party leader said. TDP Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary told news agencies: "Yes, our party (TDP) has pulled out of the alliance with the NDA." The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision to walk out of the alliance during a teleconference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday morning. While the party politburo meeting to decide about snapping ties with the NDA was planned for Friday evening, the formality was completed during the daily teleconference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning. ALSO READ: TDP pulling out of Modi govt harks back to permafrost problem of coalitions 2) TDP moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt: The TDP on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over what it sees as injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh over the special-status category demand. Naidu directed TDP MP Thota Narasimham to submit a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat in this regard, informed sources said. "This House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers," Narsimhan later said in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary Snehlata Shrivastava. He also wrote: "Under Rule 198 (B) of Chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on today dated March 16." "I request you to include the motion in the revised list of Business for March 16," Narsimhan added. ALSO READ: 'TDP's exit signals opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra' As news broke of the party's exit, TDP MP Thota Narsimhan told news agencies: "Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament)...." Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament). We have decided... we are out of the NDA: Thota Narsimhan, TDP MP pic.twitter.com/73StNsOjtF Letter of TDP MP Thota Narasimhan to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House. pic.twitter.com/Zwg5qge3Sw
Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house. pic.twitter.com/FADQCKVOig Congress to support no-confidence motion against the Centre by Telugu Desam Party & YSR Congress Party: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy pic.twitter.com/dx1AHiVD4o TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others address the media in #Delhi after exiting NDA, say, 'BJP means 'Break Janta Promise,' also add that they will be moving a no-confidence motion on Monday. pic.twitter.com/en2bPyJzNr Will see what happens in Parl, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year & every state has demands & issues, it is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parl: MA Naqvi on BJP-TDP break-up pic.twitter.com/OZSVLLfh9X I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity&political instability: Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/zRKBWMdKbL BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion (in the Parliament): KS Jawahar, Andhra Pradesh Minister pic.twitter.com/10jwZaPDiZ We’ve waited enough. We’ve believed in false promises enough. Our ministers are resigning from the Union Cabinet. We will do whatever it takes to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.
